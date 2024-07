Al Qadsiah open Villarreal talks for Akhomach

Al Qadsiah are chasing Villarreal winger Ilias Akhomach.

Having signed former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez, Al Qadsiah are now going for Akhomach.

The former Barcelona attacker has a deal to 2026, which carries a €50m buyout clause.

Relevo says talks between the two clubs are underway, with the Saudis aiming to agree terms for less than the clause.

For his part, Akhomach is open to speaking with Al Qadsiah and moving to the SPL next season.