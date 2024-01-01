Tribal Football
SPL offer Real Madrid attacker Brahim stunning contract
The Saudi Pro League are in contact with Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speakingn on El Chiringuito.

Inda revealed, "Brahim Díaz is going to stay at Real Madrid, but he has had a bidder from Saudi Arabia to go four seasons and they would pay him 100 million (euros) for those four years.

"He has decided to stay although he knows that the competition will increase exponentially and he will surely have fewer minutes.

"But has decided to bet on Real Madrid."

