Al Nassr defender Laporte on Real Madrid radar

Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte is on Real Madrid's radar.

Real are in the market for a new centre-half signing after Nacho Fernandez's departure for Al Qadsiah.

Okdiario chief pundit Eduardo Inda, speaking on El Chiringuito, said: "Laporte is a central that several Spanish teams are looking at and he wants to return to Spain.

"One of the teams that has been watching him, although I am not saying that it will be done, is Real Madrid, which are looking for a central.

"He has just turned 30 and is a player who is being followed by them. With David Alaba there are doubts about his physical situation, since it is not the best. There are doubts as to when he will return and Aymeric Laporte would cost zero euros."