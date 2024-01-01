Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Al Nassr defender Laporte on Real Madrid radar

Al Nassr defender Laporte on Real Madrid radar
Al Nassr defender Laporte on Real Madrid radar
Al Nassr defender Laporte on Real Madrid radarLaLiga
Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte is on Real Madrid's radar.

Real are in the market for a new centre-half signing after Nacho Fernandez's departure for Al Qadsiah.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Okdiario chief pundit Eduardo Inda, speaking on El Chiringuito, said: "Laporte is a central that several Spanish teams are looking at and he wants to return to Spain.

"One of the teams that has been watching him, although I am not saying that it will be done, is Real Madrid, which are looking for a central.

"He has just turned 30 and is a player who is being followed by them. With David Alaba there are doubts about his  physical situation, since it is not the best. There are doubts as to when he will return and Aymeric Laporte would cost zero euros." 

Mentions
LaLigaLaporte AymericReal MadridAl NassrSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Michel's Al-Qadsiah chasing Real Madrid captain Nacho
Al Nassr make €100M contract offer to Real Madrid defender Rudiger
Real Madrid great Hierro named new sporting director of Al-Nassr