Morata declares Atletico Madrid commitment amid Saudi interest

Alvaro Morata has pledged his commitment to Atletico Madrid.

The Spain captain is a target for Michel's Al Qadsiah, with talk of interest from Manchester United also emerging.

But Morata has taken to social media to insist he plans to stay with Atletico.

"I can't imagine what it must be to win with this shirt and I won't stop until I can," he posted.

Spain and Morata are preparing for Friday's Euros quarterfinal against Germany.