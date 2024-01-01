Al Nassr willing to hand Man City ace £50 MILLION signing bonus

Tribal Football
Al Nassr are ready to do what it takes to convince Kevin de Bruyne to leave Manchester City for the Saudi Pro League.

On orders from Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr are willing to offer the Belgian a package of £1m-a-week plus a £50 MILLION signing-on fee, says The Sun.

De Bruyne's contract with City expires in June and he has admitted he fielded interest from SPL reps last summer.

The Belgium international is happy at City, though the life-changing money on offer could turn his head.

De Bruyne has also taken note of how N'Golo Kante has revived his career at Al-Ittihad, with injuries no longer an issue for the France midfielder.

De Bruyne requested to not be considered for selection for City's win against Fulham yesterday due to fitness issues.

