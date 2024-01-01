Al Nasser star Ronaldo raises retirement prospects

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated that he is considering retirement.

Ronaldo has spoken about shifting his focus from individual accolades to contributing as a team player for Al-Nassr and Portugal.

Advertisement Advertisement

After a storied career at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, and the Portuguese national team, the football icon is now prioritizing the collective success of his team over his own awards.

On a podcast with former Man United team-mate Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo said: “I'm going to miss the adrenaline of scoring a goal, and (the feeling) of being nervous.

“I think I'm going to miss that because in other part of me, I can control that. I have good people around me, good business, I have good things. But I (will miss that) the adrenaline of football is never going to exist (again). This is why I'm going further than football.

“I give everything, to 40, 41, it doesn't matter. I give my body for 25 years of football and I cannot give more because age doesn't allow to go further. This is why I extend and take care of myself and keep working. Because I know for two or three years more I can still produce something good.

“But after that I don't even want to think about that. Let me think in the present and prepare other parts, like my business area. I will miss it and I will probably be a little lost.”