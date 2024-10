Man City confident securing Ederson to new deal

Manchester City are in talks with goalkeeper Ederson over a new deal.

The Brazil international's current agreement runs to 2026 and TMW says City are keen to extend the agreement to 2027.

Talks are now at an advanced stage, with City confident of reaching terms.

City have made their move after Ederson resisted a bumper contract offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr over the summer.

Ederson has been with City since 2017.