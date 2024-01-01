Man Utd midfielder Casemiro continues Saudi talks

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro remains in talks with Saudi Pro League officials.

Casemiro is a target for Al Nassr and talks have been ongoing for some weeks.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking to The United Stand, said: “No it’s not true from what I’m hearing (that the deal is off). Casemiro is keen on joining Saudi, but it has to be on his conditions.

“The conversation is still ongoing there, from what I’m hearing.

"Casemiro will accept as soon as he decides these are the right conditions for the move.”