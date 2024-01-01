Tribal Football
Al Nassr striker Ronaldo: When I'll know to retire...
Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo is not considering international retirement at the moment.

The 39-year-old Al Nassr striker has scored more international goals than any player in history, but is not finished.

The forward still harbors hope of being at the 2026 World Cup in the United States with his nation.

"When the time comes, I'll move on," the Manchester United and Real Madrid great said in a recent interview. 

"It won't be a difficult decision to make.

"If I feel like I'm no longer contributing anything, I'll be the first to leave."

"People's expectations of the national team were too high," added Ronaldo on their Euro 2024 quarter-final exit to France on penalties.

