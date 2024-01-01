Tribal Football
Al Nassr star Ronaldo laughs off critics: Do you think I'll change at 40?!
Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo says he's learned to live with his critics.

Speaking with former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo admits he laughs off those who critique his game.

"Do you think I'll change now? 'Cristiano is selfish, blah, blah, blah', do you think I'll change now, at almost 40? Of course not. Whether you like it or not is part of life. It's not a problem for me," he said.

"As for the national team, people said: 'He's finished, he's 39, he's getting old'. But why? Because I didn't score a goal? But what about the past? I scored 10 goals in qualifying and I scored twice against Ireland before the European Championships."

"But I learned one thing," concludes the former Juventus player , "You can be angry right after a game. If we win, then, of course, everything gets better, but if we win and I scored, I'm a little happier, honestly. But if you lose, you have to show that you're angry."

