Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Man Utd prepare offer for Brighton striker Ferguson
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Casemiro plans
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans

New Real Madrid striker Endrick names TWO Man Utd greats in top 5 favourites

New Real Madrid striker Endrick names TWO Man Utd greats in top 5 favourites
New Real Madrid striker Endrick names TWO Man Utd greats in top 5 favourites
New Real Madrid striker Endrick names TWO Man Utd greats in top 5 favouritesLaLiga
New Real Madrid striker Endrick has revealed himself as a student of the game.

Endrick has surprised many when asked to name his top five favourite footballers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Brazilian youngster named two of his new Real teammates, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. Endrick also nominated Real great Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, in his top five, the striker included Manchester United icon Sir Bobby Charlton and Real legend Ferenc Puskas. 

Endrick's top five:

1) Cristiano Ronaldo

2) Sir Bobby Charlton

3) Ferenc Puskas

4) Vinicius Jr

5) Jude Bellingham

Mentions
EndrickBellingham JudeCharlton BobbyRonaldo CristianoVinicius JuniorReal MadridManchester UnitedLaLigaPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Bellingham playing brilliantly
Man Utd whiz Mainoo hails England pals Rice, Bellingham
Chelsea, Man Utd ask after Real Madrid teen Martinez