New Real Madrid striker Endrick names TWO Man Utd greats in top 5 favourites

New Real Madrid striker Endrick has revealed himself as a student of the game.

Endrick has surprised many when asked to name his top five favourite footballers.

The Brazilian youngster named two of his new Real teammates, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. Endrick also nominated Real great Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, in his top five, the striker included Manchester United icon Sir Bobby Charlton and Real legend Ferenc Puskas.

Endrick's top five:

1) Cristiano Ronaldo

2) Sir Bobby Charlton

3) Ferenc Puskas

4) Vinicius Jr

5) Jude Bellingham