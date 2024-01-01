Man Utd captain Fernandes makes decision between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is open to listening to an offer from Al Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League are interested in the Portugal international.

And Tribalfootball.com's transfer expert Rudy Galetti is reporting Fernandes has a preference if he is to move to Saudi Arabia.

Galetti states: "Bruno Fernandes - in case he decides to leave Man Utd - would prefer the Al Nassr project over Al Ittihad one.

"As told, the Portugal player gave his approval to explore the proposal further: a new meeting with the PIF is expected soon."

Fernandes has a contract with United that runs until the summer of 2026.