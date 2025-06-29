Al-Nassr star Ronaldo: Saudi Pro League a top-5 global competition

Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo is convinced about the progress of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has just committed to a new two-year contract with Al-Nassr and is confident the growth of the SPL will continue.

He said, "Of course, we must continue to develop, but right now I feel we are a top-5 league.

"Over the past two years, we have shown that the level has improved all the time. I'm glad, because I know the strength of the league. The critics of the Saudi league have never played here, they do not know it, but they do not think the league is in the top-5.

"People from the league know what I'm talking about. I wanted to stay because I know about the project. It's not just a project for the next two years, it's up to 2034, where there is the World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

"I think it will be the most beautiful World Cup ever."