Al Nassr defender Laporte: Real Madrid rumours sound good

Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte admits he'd consider a move to Real Madrid should they firm up their interest.

However, Laporte also insists he's happy with his football in the Saudi Pro League.

On the Real rumours, he said, “I am not very aware of it. I have read the same as you, so there is no problem. It sounds good. Obviously teams like Real Madrid are not looked down upon.”

He continued: “My thing is to play football and try to do it as well as possible. I am not going to depend on what people think when making decisions in my life. If I make important decisions in my career or in my personal life it will be because I think it is the best for me.

"Obviously I am not going to do something that could harm me. It may be right or wrong, but you always have to respect it.

“It's a different culture, but I've gone there to play football, not to do other things, and so far it hasn't gone badly. I've been able to win a European Championship, which is the best thing that has happened to me in my sporting career. The way the group plays, how we experience everything from within... It was spectacular."