Al Nassr offer Villa chance to sell Diaby for profit

Aston Villa can make a profit on Moussa Diaby this summer.

The attacker is a target for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr.

Diaby joined Villa last year from Bayer Leverkusen for €50m.

And El Chiringuito says Al Nassr are now offering €60m to Villa to sell the player.

At €25m Diaby would be on €13m-a-year in Saudi Arabia should he make the move.