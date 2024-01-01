Al Nassr chief Fienga: Ronaldo doesn't run the club here

Al Nassr chief exec Guido Fienga denies Cristiano Ronaldo runs the club.

There's been claims the former Real Madrid and Manchester United makes the hiring and firing decisions for Al Nassr.

But Fienga told ESPN: "Cristiano Ronaldo is our captain and he is the strongest player in the world, not only technically but in the way he behaves.

"Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't control the club but obviously, as the number one in the world, he gives guidance on where we have to go and what goals we have to achieve. He is a winner and we ask him to teach us how to win."

So far, Al Nassr have only won one title (Arab Club Champions Cup) since Ronaldo's arrival.

"We want to win with him this year and score as many goals as we can. Cristiano is part of the team and we are very happy to have him in our team," says Fienga.