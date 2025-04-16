Al-Nassr and Ronaldo close to new announcement

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo are on the brink of announcing a new contract.

Now 40, the Portuguese great's current deal is due to expire at the end of the Saudi Pro League season.

However, Foot Mercato says Al-Nassr and Ronaldo have reached an agreement over a new two-year deal. The new arrangement will take Ronaldo to 2027.

Local sources state Ronaldo is excited about the progress of the SPL and wants to remain part of it's growth. He also wants to stay at the same level for the 2026 World Cup with Portugal.

Ronaldo leads the SPL scoring chart this season with 23 goals.

