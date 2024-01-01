Al Ittihad in talks with Man Utd midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United veteran Casemiro's future has been the subject of conversation among fans this summer.
Many who support the Red Devils believe the ex-Real Madrid man may have already enjoyed his best days on the field.
Per L’Equipe and other sources, Casemiro is a candidate to move to Saudi Arabia.
Fabrizio Romano is another who has indicated that Casemiro does interest Pro League clubs.
Now L’Equipe states that Al-Ittihad are the first team to begin talks with United.
The Red Devils do want a fee for casemiro, but are prioritizing the removal of his high wages from their books.