Man Utd face Casemiro pay-off dilemma

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro may not follow Raphael Varane in leaving the club.

The Brazilian had been expected to depart Old Trafford for a club in the Saudi Pro League.

However, the Manchester Evening News claims that Casemiro is seeking a mega pay-off if he is to leave.

Casemiro is on a £290,000-per-week contract that is on the books for a few more years.

No club in the world is likely to pay him a similar wage, which means United would have to compensate him for a loss of earnings over the next few years.

The Red Devils cannot agree to that request as it would hurt the amount they can spend on new players, which means he may stay for at least one more season.