Al-Hilal consider surprise Neymar contract release

Brazil star Neymar could find his contract ripped up by Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

The winger has come back from an ACL injury this season, but is struggling to prove his fitness.

He hobbled around during a comeback recently and had to come off with a hamstring problem.

Now it appears that Al-Hilal are ready to cut their losses on the ex-Barcelona and PSG star.

They are eager to end Neymar’s contract in January, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

Whether Neymar agrees, given his deal would still have six months to run, is unclear.