Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
Man Utd put aside £175M for three Sporting CP stars

Al Nassr, Al Qadsiah quick to act as Marcelo suddenly a free agent

Carlos Volcano
Al Nassr, Al Qadsiah quick to act as Marcelo suddenly a free agent
Al Nassr, Al Qadsiah quick to act as Marcelo suddenly a free agentLaLiga
Saudi Pro League clubs are circling for free agent Marcelo.

The former Real Madrid captain has seen his Fluminense contract terminated after a furious clash with coach Mano Menezes last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marcelo struggled to rebuild his relationship with Flu fans and has endured a difficult return to Brazilian football.

Marca says SPL clubs are already moving to bring the Brazilian to Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

Al Nassr and Michel's Al Qadsiah are both said to be in contact with Marcelo this week.

Mentions
LaLigaMarceloAl NassrFluminenseReal MadridSaudi Professional LeagueFootball TransfersAl Qadisiya
Related Articles
Marcelo's Fluminense contract cancellation reaches Spanish press: "He's living a nightmare"
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
Real Madrid defender Rudiger makes early Saudi call