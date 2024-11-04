Al Nassr, Al Qadsiah quick to act as Marcelo suddenly a free agent

Saudi Pro League clubs are circling for free agent Marcelo.

The former Real Madrid captain has seen his Fluminense contract terminated after a furious clash with coach Mano Menezes last week.

Marcelo struggled to rebuild his relationship with Flu fans and has endured a difficult return to Brazilian football.

Marca says SPL clubs are already moving to bring the Brazilian to Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

Al Nassr and Michel's Al Qadsiah are both said to be in contact with Marcelo this week.