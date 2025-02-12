Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus: I would like Salah, he has a way of playing that fits the team
Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has admitted he wants to sign Mohamed Salah this summer.
He believes the Liverpool and Egypt star would be a perfect fit for his team.
Salah is expected to leave Anfield on a free transfer after failing to agree on a new contract, with the forward hinting this will be his final season at the club.
Despite enjoying his best campaign in a Liverpool shirt, with 26 goals and 18 assists, speculation over a Saudi Pro League move continues to grow.
Speaking with Canal11, the former Benfica boss said: "I would like to have Salah at Al-Hilal, he has a way of playing that fits the team."
He had said in January: "Mo Salah or other big players will not join this winter, but maybe for next season."