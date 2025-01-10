Al-Hilal consider tearing up Neymar's contract after playing 42 minutes since 2023

Tribal Football
Brazil veteran Neymar has endured a very difficult 2024 at club and international level.

The winger has not been able to feature for his country or his club side Al-Hilal very much.

After a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League, Neymar has managed 42 minutes of action since the summer of 2023.

According to data from French outlet Foot Mercato, he has earned a whopping £84.6M in that time.

He now has an extremely low market value and is unlikely to have any suitors in Europe.

While he has stated he wants to continue playing, Neymar will have to work hard to prove his fitness to any club, as Al-Hilal consider tearing up his contract.

