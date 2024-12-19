Several Saudi Pro League sides interested in signing Rashford this January

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will be offered an escape route from England this winter.

The Red Devils are set to cash in on their homegrown superstar, as they have become fed up with his attitude.

The forward has not been in the best of form over the past one and a half seasons, after a hugely impressive return in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge in 2022/2023.

Per The Telegraph, the Saudi Pro League are interested in signing Rashford.

The league believes that he is at the right age and profile to come into the country and make a big impact.

Clubs such as Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli are all in the market for such a forward.