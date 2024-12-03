Koulibaly set to leave Al-Hilal

Tribal Football
Kalidou Koulibaly is set to leave Al-Hilal.

Marca says former Chelsea and Napoli defender Koulibaly will be allowed to leave next month, either on-loan or in a free transfer.

Koulibaly's deal runs to 2026, though Al-Hilal are prepared to terminate the agreement.

The decision has been made as the SPL champions need to make room to include Neymar in their Asian Champions League squad for the second-half of the season.

And after much discussion, it has been decided it will be Koulibaly who will give up his foreign place for the Brazilian.

 

