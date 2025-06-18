Tribal Football
Al-Hilal chief Calzada insists no Neymar regrets: Positive for marketing
AA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia
Al-Hilal chief exec Esteve Calzada denies their deal for Neymar was a "mistake".

Now with Santos, Neymar struggled with injury during his time with the Saudi Pro League giants. The Brazil superstar joined Al-Hilal from PSG in 2023, but soon broke down with a serious knee injury.

Calzada told Cadena SER: "He has suffered many injuries, but we have no regrets.

"It was a shame not to see him play at his best, of course, but he had a positive impact on the marketing of our club, because he allowed us to attract more fans, who have been passionate since his arrival and who have stayed with us."

Neymar left Al-Hilal at the turn of the year to sign with Santos.

