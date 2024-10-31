Al-Ettifaq fans call for Liverpool legend Gerrard to be sacked

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
There are now calls for Steven Gerrard to resign as manager of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

The Liverpool legend is 16 months into a contract at the Saudi Pro League club.

After Gerrard’s side lost in the Saudi Cup at the hands of a second-division Al-Jabalain, fans want him out.

A fan posted: “By God, Gerrard is making fun of himself. I have never seen a failed coach who has a lot of excellent names and doesn't know how to employ them properly. 

Dembele is a substitute and he is the top scorer, and Majed Duran is one of the best talents. May God help Al-Ettifaq fans.”

Another added: “Al-Ettifaq's situation will not change with Gerrard at the helm of the technical staff.”

