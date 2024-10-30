John Achterberg exclusive: Klopp's Liverpool impact; Kelleher pride; hopes for Al-Ettifaq & SPL

Now with Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, John Achterberg brought the curtain down on over 15 years with Liverpool this past summer as he followed former manager Jurgen Klopp out of Anfield.

A highly respected figure inside the game, Achterberg acted as goalkeeper coach through several levels at Liverpool before his senior appointment in 2011. The Dutchman worked under both Klopp and predecessor Brendan Rodgers during his time with the senior coaching staff, which saw him work daily with Pepe Reina and Alisson Becker.

Achterberg also enjoyed a successful playing career in the Netherlands and England, making his mark with Tranmere Rovers before transitioning into coaching. Now in Saudi Arabia, John spoke with Tribalfootball.com about his career, those whom he's worked with and also his hopes for Al-Ettifaq and the revamped Saudi Pro League.

John, you're well known in England for your time with Tranmere Rovers. But how did your pro career kickoff in the Netherlands?

"Every experience and every club are different, and you learn new things at each one. After playing for my hometown club, I went to NAC Breda, where we had a decent team at the time. In my three years there, we actually finished ahead of Utrecht, which was the other team from my city.

"I managed to play in the highest division of our league at NAC Breda. I remember one of the games against Utrecht, my hometown club. I came on as a substitute, and we won that match 5-0. It wasn’t great to beat my hometown, but I was happy to have kept a clean sheet and had the opportunity to play. With the Bosman ruling, I wanted to be a number one, so I moved to FC Eindhoven, where I played as the first-choice goalkeeper. After my contract there ended, I went to Tranmere Rovers in England, where I stayed for 11 years."

And playing in the Eredivisie, you faced one certain footballing great...

"Yes, the strongest striker I faced was Ronaldo, the Brazilian, when I was playing for NAC Breda against PSV Eindhoven. He was a phenomenal player. I remember making a few saves from him, but he still managed to score two goals. In the end, though, we won the match 4-2.

"It was the final game of the season, and it was a great memory to beat PSV, even though Ronaldo scored twice against me."

All that time with Liverpool, how do you now look back on your work at Melwood?

"Being part of a club like Liverpool for 15 years is like a dream for many, especially as a goalkeeper coach. To stay in that position for such a long time, you have to be good at what you do. I loved working with the goalkeepers every day, helping them improve.

"I did a lot of recruiting, watching games in all the major competitions. It was a great experience, but there were ups and downs. In the early years, there were more lows because the club wasn’t in a strong financial position.

"Then Fenway Sports Group came in, and things improved a lot. We had a great season under Rodgers, with players like (Philippe) Coutinho, (Raheem) Sterling, and (Luis) Suárez. When Jürgen came in, we reached a higher level, and the fans connected more with the team. Jürgen’s style improved the atmosphere, and we won many trophies, though I think we could have won even more.

"For me, though, it’s more about developing goalkeepers. Seeing keepers like Alisson, (Caoimhin) Kelleher, (Danny) Ward, and (Peter) Gulácsi achieve such success is the most rewarding part of the job."

You mentioned some great talent there, how did you get along with them day-to-day?

"I was lucky to work with some great goalkeepers, and more importantly, they were all great people who worked hard every day. They respected each other in training and matches, helping one another improve. That was a key part of our goalkeeping squad's atmosphere, and as a coach, it was something I wanted to cultivate. I treated each goalkeeper the same because, in the end, we are a squad, and everyone is important.

"I especially enjoyed seeing Kelleher rise through the ranks from the youth teams to playing in important matches for the first team. It was also rewarding to see keepers like Ward and Gulácsi develop and move on to other clubs for big fees, where they continued to perform at a high level. That shows the quality of work we did."

And what about working with Alisson and helping him develop...?

"It was fantastic when Alisson came to the club because you could immediately see the level he brought. The quality, the power, the speed—it was clear we had one of the best goalkeeping squads with him, Kelleher, and Adrian. For a time, we effectively had two number ones with Alisson and Kelleher. I enjoyed every training session with them.

"I feel fortunate to have trained what is probably the best goalkeeper in the world in Alisson, but ultimately, it’s the goalkeepers who deserve all the credit for their performances on the pitch."

Of course, everything changed last season with Klopp's announcement. Do you think it had an influence on the way the campaign faded?

"We were all surprised by the decision; no one saw it coming. But that’s football. In terms of the team, we did lose a bit of quality towards the end of the season, but overall, we had a good campaign considering all the changes. We fought for all the trophies until the final month and managed to win one. Even now, with the new players who have come in, the team is still strong and producing great results. I hope they will continue to win many more trophies."

What about Al-Ettifaq? How did it all come together?

"I didn’t have any offers from the Premier League or Europe, and I wasn’t looking for anything either. Steven Gerrard approached me, asking if I’d join his staff in Saudi Arabia to build a new goalkeeping squad and improve the Saudi keepers. It was an interesting offer after 15 years at Liverpool, which was probably the best time of my life. Everything here is good—the people are kind and helpful—and I’m enjoying the experience.

"It has been really good here. The goalkeepers are at a decent level, and I’m enjoying training them and trying to help them improve—that’s my passion. The Saudi league is developing well, with better players and coaches coming in, which is helping the local players improve. They’re also focusing on improving the academies, and with good coaching and higher intensity, I believe Saudi players will continue to develop. That’s what the Federation wants, and I hope I can contribute to this, especially by helping improve the goalkeepers."

Finally John, can you see yourself staying long-term with Al-Ettifaq?

"I don’t have any specific plans for the future. I’m enjoying my time here, and if the people are happy with my work, I hope to stay longer. I’m happy with what I’m doing, happy to be working with Steven, and happy to be part of this club. Hopefully, we can be successful."