Benzema insists ex-Real Madrid teammate Vini Jr deserved Ballon d'Or ahead of Rodri
The decision to hand the award to Manchester City midfielder Rodri surprised many inside the game.
Benzema, a former winner himself, told El Chiringuito: "I saw what Vinicius did... I don't want to talk about France Football or France. As I said a long time ago, and not just this year. Last year too and when I was at Real Madrid too. Vinicius is a player who has always made a lot of effort and it's not just about scoring goals.
"Last year, when Real Madrid were European champions, Vinicius was decisive in every game. So... I don't think there is anyone else who deserves it more than Vinicius.
"I have nothing against Rodri, who is a good player, but I am on my sofa, I watch television and Rodri does not do things that make me say 'Pffff', and Vinicius has done that more than once."