Benzema insists ex-Real Madrid teammate Vini Jr deserved Ballon d'Or ahead of Rodri
Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema says former Real Madrid teammate Vincius Junior should've won the Ballon d'Or on Monday.

The decision to hand the award to Manchester City midfielder Rodri surprised many inside the game.

Benzema, a former winner himself, told El Chiringuito: "I saw what Vinicius did... I don't want to talk about France Football or France. As I said a long time ago, and not just this year. Last year too and when I was at Real Madrid too. Vinicius is a player who has always made a lot of effort and it's not just about scoring goals.

"Last year, when Real Madrid were European champions, Vinicius was decisive in every game. So... I don't think there is anyone else who deserves it more than Vinicius.

 "I have nothing against Rodri, who is a good player, but I am on my sofa, I watch television and Rodri does not do things that make me say 'Pffff', and Vinicius has done that more than once."

