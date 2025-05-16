Al-Ahli star Gabri admits Celta Vigo return in career plan

Al-Ahli star Gabri Veiga admits he'd like to play again for Celta Vigo.

The Spain U21 star is in his second season with the Saudi Pro League after leaving Celta.

Gabri said on Radio Galega: "Anything can happen. It's the last year of my contract, and in football you never know what will happen.

"My dream is to win a title with Celta. It's the club of my life. A family that I'm far away from, but to which I will always be tied."

Gabri also praised Celta coach Claudio Giráldez.

He added, “Only he could do a job like that, that says a lot about how special he is.

“It makes me angry when Celta plays at 6pm and I have training. Whenever I can, I try to watch them. Going back? I’d really like to."