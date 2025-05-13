Bayer Leverkusen rival LaLiga trio for Barcelona striker Victor

Tribal Football
Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Barcelona striker Pau Victor.

The young forward is expected to leave Barca this summer, says Sport.

Interest from within the LaLiga is arriving, with  Celta Vigo, Real Mallorca and Real Betis all keen.

All three clubs are eager to take Victor on-loan next season and would seek Barca to cover a percentage of his wages.

Meanwhile, Bayer are interested in buying Victor outright and have already made an approach to Barca about his asking price.

Victor has a deal with Barca to 2029.

