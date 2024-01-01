AC Milan set price for Leao as Barcelona in contact; Saudi bid made

Tribal Football
AC Milan have set their price for Rafael Leao.

While his buyout clause is set at €170m, Milan are prepared to sell Leao for €120m this month.

An offer from the Saudi Pro League worth €70m rising to €90m has been received - and rejected by Milan.

Barcelona have also expressed interest, though no offer has yet been tabled.

Marca says Jorge Mendes has been offering Leao to interested clubs, though isn't the player's agent. Instead, Leao's affairs are handled by his family and legal team, which are listening to the offers Mendes is currently bringing to them.

Milan will sell if their valuation is met before this month's market deadline.

