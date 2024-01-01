Tribal Football
Barcelona great Stoichkov slams critics of AC Milan signing Morata

Barcelona great Hristo Stoichkov is baffled by criticism in Spain of new AC Milan signing Alvaro Morata.

The Spain captain has just left Atletico Madrid for Milan after complaining about the way he has been treated at LaLiga stadiums across the country.

Stoichkov told Sport: "Morata? He is a boy who has suffered a lot, no one can explain how the point of reference of this team (Spain) can be criticised.

"Furthermore, he works hard for his national team. In the semi-final, in the goals of (Dani) Olmo or Lamine (Yamal), no one talks about Morata.

"He drags two or three defenders behind him, leaves spaces... he is a centre forward who no longer exists... he works a lot, he sacrifices a lot and I really don't understand how he has been criticised like this."

