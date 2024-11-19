Liverpool chasing Motherwell wonderkid Miller this January

Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller is the latest youngster to be linked to Liverpool.

The Reds already have a young Scottish starlet in Ben Doak and may soon add another one.

Per The Mail, Liverpool are among the teams chasing after Miller for a winter or summer move.

The source adds that Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are both in the mix as well.

Miller has been priced at £4M by the Scottish Premiership club, making him extremely attainable.

While he is only 18, he has already captained Motherwell in a cup game and is Scotland Under-19s captain as well.

