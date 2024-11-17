Scotland coach Clarke pleased with Doak; threatens not to start him

Tribal Football
Scotland coach Steve Clarke is delighted with the form of Ben Doak.

However, the Liverpool youngster, on-loan with Middlesbrough, may not start against Nations League opponents Poland.

Clarke said of potentially letting down fans by benching the teen,  "Yeah, they would be - that's my job.

"He's obviously feeling good about himself but he's in among good people. We'll keep his feet on the ground."

And Clarke added: "He's a big talent for now and a big talent for the future, hopefully, for the country. There's plenty of time for him to develop.

"I haven't named the team. The boys don't know the team yet but I have a fair idea in my head what it'll be."

