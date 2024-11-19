Levein backing Liverpool kid Doak for "world class" future

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak has been praised as his country’s next world class player.

The talent is only 19 but was impressive in recent wins over Croatia and Poland for Scotland.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now ex-Scotland boss Craig Levein has heaped praise and put a lot of pressure on Doak.

He said, per The Sun: “It’s maybe a bit early to say this but this kid could be a world class player.

“And I think Steve (Clarke) knows that as well.

“When you have pace like that, there are very few defenders who when you square them up one v one, they can deal with you.

“He’s proven that this evening, even the top defenders in the world - he can go past them at a whim.

“Just imagine when he’s had three or four years, he’ll be even quicker and will have more confidence.

“He will have ten times more confidence then too."

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store