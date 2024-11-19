Levein backing Liverpool kid Doak for "world class" future
The talent is only 19 but was impressive in recent wins over Croatia and Poland for Scotland.
Now ex-Scotland boss Craig Levein has heaped praise and put a lot of pressure on Doak.
He said, per The Sun: “It’s maybe a bit early to say this but this kid could be a world class player.
“And I think Steve (Clarke) knows that as well.
“When you have pace like that, there are very few defenders who when you square them up one v one, they can deal with you.
“He’s proven that this evening, even the top defenders in the world - he can go past them at a whim.
“Just imagine when he’s had three or four years, he’ll be even quicker and will have more confidence.
“He will have ten times more confidence then too."
