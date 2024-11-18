Liverpool attacker Doak aiming to take Scotland form into Poland clash

Liverpool attacker Ben Doak hopes to see more action for Scotland tonight against Nations League opponents Poland.

Doak, on-loan with Middlesbrought this season, was named man-of-the-match for Friday's victory over Croatia.

“Before the game there was a bit of butterflies, a bit of nerves,” said the 19-year-old. “But once you’re on the pitch, I don’t know if it’s the same for everyone else but I don’t see names or faces.

“I just see another team there to try to beat us so we need to go and try to beat them. When I’m on the ball I don’t notice who I’m against, it’s just a kit. That’s all I see. So, I just try to do my best.”

On the ovation from fans after he was substituted in injury-time, Doak laughed: “I just thought they did that for every sub!

“It’s nice getting a round of applause but I don’t really look too much into that. If it was a wee bit extra then great, I really appreciate the support of all the fans.”