Liverpool attacker Doak aiming to take Scotland form into Poland clash

Paul Vegas
Liverpool attacker Ben Doak hopes to see more action for Scotland tonight against Nations League opponents Poland.

Doak, on-loan with Middlesbrought this season, was named man-of-the-match for Friday's victory over Croatia.

“Before the game there was a bit of butterflies, a bit of nerves,” said the 19-year-old. “But once you’re on the pitch, I don’t know if it’s the same for everyone else but I don’t see names or faces.

“I just see another team there to try to beat us so we need to go and try to beat them. When I’m on the ball I don’t notice who I’m against, it’s just a kit. That’s all I see. So, I just try to do my best.”

On the ovation from fans after he was substituted in injury-time, Doak laughed: “I just thought they did that for every sub!

“It’s nice getting a round of applause but I don’t really look too much into that. If it was a wee bit extra then great, I really appreciate the support of all the fans.”

