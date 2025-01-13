Kilmarnock closing deal for Liverpool youngster Ramsay

Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay is set to go out on loan in the coming days.

The 21-year-old is expected to join Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock for the rest of the season.

The Scotland international had been at Wigan Athletic, but the deal was cut short.

The right-back is now set to spend time north of the border to rediscover his best form.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes knows him from earlier in his career, which will likely help his development.

Ramsay was coming through the youth system at Aberdeen when McInnes was in charge there.