Liverpool rival Palace for Slavia Prague wing-back Diouf

Paul Vegas
Liverpool have joined the interest for Slavia Prague wing-back El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Diouf was the subject of major interest from Crystal Palace last week.

However, D Sports says Palace have failed with an offer for Diouf, so opening the door for Liverpool.

The Reds see Diouf as a potential long-term successor for Andrew Robertson.

The left-sided wing-back has scored six league goals and made two assists for Slavia this season.

