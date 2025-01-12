Liverpool rival Palace for Slavia Prague wing-back Diouf

Liverpool have joined the interest for Slavia Prague wing-back El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Diouf was the subject of major interest from Crystal Palace last week.

However, D Sports says Palace have failed with an offer for Diouf, so opening the door for Liverpool.

The Reds see Diouf as a potential long-term successor for Andrew Robertson.

The left-sided wing-back has scored six league goals and made two assists for Slavia this season.