Paul Vegas
Man City threaten Bayern Munich plans for Kimmich
Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich, 29, is viewed at Liverpool as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, BILD's Christian Falk is reporting Manchester City are regarded as Bayern's biggest threat to keeping hold of the Germany wing-back.

Falk stated on X: "It is true that Liverpool is looking at Joshua Kimmich. Nevertheless, Manchester City is seen as Bayern's greatest rival in the battle for Kimmich's signature."

Kimmich's deal with Bayern runs to the end of this season. 

