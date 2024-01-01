Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Ipswich keeper Slicker wanted by Hibs, Kilmarnock

Ipswich keeper Slicker wanted by Hibs, Kilmarnock
Ipswich keeper Slicker wanted by Hibs, Kilmarnock
Ipswich keeper Slicker wanted by Hibs, KilmarnockAction Plus
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Cieran Slicker is attracting Scottish Premiership interest/

Slicker joined Ipswich a year ago from Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Scottish Sun saysn Hibs and Kilmarnock are keen to take the youngster on-loan.

And he recently stated: "Now def­in­itely is the time for me to go and play and I feel like I am in a good pos­i­tion to do so.

“I want to go out and play games, that’s the main thing for me.

“I always enjoy com­ing away with the 21s but I want to show people I can do it week in and week out.

“We’ve had a lot of dis­cus­sions with the man­ager (Kieran McKenna) and goal­keep­ing coach (Rene Gilmartin) and every­one is on the same page with it.

“We’ve had a lot of dis­cus­sions with the man­ager and goal­keep­ing coach and every­one is on the same page with it.

“So now we are look­ing for options to see what is the best plat­form to help me kick on. That’s the plan.

“Per­haps people will look at it and see that I didn’t play too many games but being around the squad and work­ing with the man­ager and his staff has been almost as good as play­ing 30 games. So it was actually an important season.”

Mentions
PremiershipSlicker CieranIpswichHibernianKilmarnockManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Serie A pair eyeing Man City attacker Delap
Big Prem trio in PSG contact for Simons
Ipswich to move for Tottenham defender Rodon