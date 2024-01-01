Ipswich keeper Slicker wanted by Hibs, Kilmarnock

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Cieran Slicker is attracting Scottish Premiership interest/

Slicker joined Ipswich a year ago from Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Scottish Sun saysn Hibs and Kilmarnock are keen to take the youngster on-loan.

And he recently stated: "Now def­in­itely is the time for me to go and play and I feel like I am in a good pos­i­tion to do so.

“I want to go out and play games, that’s the main thing for me.

“I always enjoy com­ing away with the 21s but I want to show people I can do it week in and week out.

“We’ve had a lot of dis­cus­sions with the man­ager (Kieran McKenna) and goal­keep­ing coach (Rene Gilmartin) and every­one is on the same page with it.

“We’ve had a lot of dis­cus­sions with the man­ager and goal­keep­ing coach and every­one is on the same page with it.

“So now we are look­ing for options to see what is the best plat­form to help me kick on. That’s the plan.

“Per­haps people will look at it and see that I didn’t play too many games but being around the squad and work­ing with the man­ager and his staff has been almost as good as play­ing 30 games. So it was actually an important season.”