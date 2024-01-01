Ipswich keeper Slicker wanted by Hibs, Kilmarnock

Slicker joined Ipswich a year ago from Manchester City.
The Scottish Sun saysn Hibs and Kilmarnock are keen to take the youngster on-loan.
And he recently stated: "Now definitely is the time for me to go and play and I feel like I am in a good position to do so.
“I want to go out and play games, that’s the main thing for me.
“I always enjoy coming away with the 21s but I want to show people I can do it week in and week out.
“We’ve had a lot of discussions with the manager (Kieran McKenna) and goalkeeping coach (Rene Gilmartin) and everyone is on the same page with it.
“So now we are looking for options to see what is the best platform to help me kick on. That’s the plan.
“Perhaps people will look at it and see that I didn’t play too many games but being around the squad and working with the manager and his staff has been almost as good as playing 30 games. So it was actually an important season.”