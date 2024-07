Big Prem trio in PSG contact for Simons

Premier League giants are in contact with PSG for Xavi Simons.

L'Equipe says PSG have fielded approaches from Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City for the Holland midfielder.

Simons spent last season on-loan with RB Leipzig.

Now PSG are being approached by English giants to ferry Simons away after the Euros.

However, their priority is to only loan out the midfielder for next season.