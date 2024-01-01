Serie A pair eyeing Man City attacker Delap

Manchester City attacker Liam Delap is attracting interest from Italy.

For the past two seasons, Delap , 21, has been on loan away from Manchester City .

The season before last was spent at both Stoke City and Preston North End. Last summer it was instead a loan to Championship club Hull City - and the striker's form has attracted major interest.

Now Sky Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reports Fiorentina and Bologna are keeping an eye on the striker.

Any deal would involve a loan with an associated purchase option for Delap this summer.