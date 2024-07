Ipswich to move for Tottenham defender Rodon

Ipswich Town are being linked with Tottenham defender Joe Rodon.

Rodon has just completed an impressive loan with Leeds United.

Football.London says Spurs are now ready to sell the Wales international.

And now Ipswich are expected to make a move for Rodon after winning Premier League promtion.

Ipswich were beaten by Leeds to Rodon's signing last summer, but will expect a better outcome this time around given their top-flight status.