West Ham open talks with Southampton keeper Ramsdale

West Ham United have opened talks with Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale is ready to leave Southampton this summer after their relegation, having only made the move a year ago from Arsenal.

Hammers boss Graham Potter is a fan of Ramsdale and wants to bring in the England international to provide competition to Alphonse Areola. Lukasz Fabianski is leaving West Ham as his contract expires at the end of the month.

West Ham are open to any form of transfer, including a loan-to-buy arrangement, says talkSPORT.

Whether Ramsdale would accept no No1 guarantees from Potter remains to be seen, however.