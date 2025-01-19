Ex-Aberdeen boss Calderwood passes away

Former Aberdeen boss Jimmy Calderwood has passed away. He was 69.

Calderwood was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2017.

Advertisement Advertisement

Along with Aberdeen, Calderwood also enjoyed success with Dunfermline Athletic, spending five years each at both clubs.

Calderwood made 150 appearances with Birmingham City as a player and also played in Holland for the likes of Sparta Rotterdam and Roda JC.

Abderdeen said today: "Everyone at Aberdeen FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Jimmy Calderwood.

"The thoughts of all at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"We will have a full tribute to Jimmy- who managed the club from 2004 to 2009- in the coming days."