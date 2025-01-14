DONE DEAL: Kilmarnock sign Liverpool fullback Ramsay

Scotland right-back Calvin Ramsay has left Liverpool to go out on loan this winter.

Ramsay had only just come back to the club after being at Wigan Athletic for the first half of the season.

The loan had been cut short as he did not get as much game time as the club had been hoping.

Now he has signed for Kilmarnock in Scotland, who are delighted to have him onboard.

"When the opportunity came up to sign Calvin we jumped at it," said Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes.

"I'd like to thank Liverpool for their cooperation once again on this deal."

The defender was on the outskirts of the Aberdeen first team under McInnes, which is part of why he has moved there.