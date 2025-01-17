DONE DEAL: Ex-Ecuador star Montero joins FC St Helens

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Former Ecuador international Jefferson Montero has signed for FC St Helens in the North West Counties Premier Division.

Montero, 35, has played for Swansea City, Birmingham City, Villarreal and Real Betis.

"He knows our sporting director Mark Hayes and does a bit of work with him," manager Michael Smith told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"It came about maybe a month or so ago. We put in his international clearance and he just wanted to come over and play.

"He wanted to look further up the pyramid but we managed to convince him to come down and have a look and see what he thought."

