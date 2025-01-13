DONE DEAL: Aberdeen sign Tottenham defender Dorrington
Aberdeen have signed Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington.
Dorrington moves to Aberdeen on-loan for the remainder of the season.
He has also penned a new deal with Spurs to 2029.
"Alfie is a really exciting young prospect," Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin said.
"He has good speed, stature and good ability on the ball and his arrival will further strengthen our options at centre-back.
"We believe this will be an environment in which he can continue to grow and gain some invaluable match experience in a really competitive league."