Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays
Man Utd defender Maguire blast for Havertz sparked Arsenal brawl
Shearer praises three Man Utd players after FA Cup triumph

DONE DEAL: Aberdeen sign Tottenham defender Dorrington

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Aberdeen sign Tottenham defender Dorrington
DONE DEAL: Aberdeen sign Tottenham defender DorringtonTribalfootball
Aberdeen have signed Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington.

Dorrington moves to Aberdeen on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has also penned a new deal with Spurs to 2029.

"Alfie is a really exciting young prospect," Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin said.

"He has good speed, stature and good ability on the ball and his arrival will further strengthen our options at centre-back.

"We believe this will be an environment in which he can continue to grow and gain some invaluable match experience in a really competitive league."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDorrington AlfieAberdeenTottenhamPremiershipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Talks begin between Man Utd and Tottenham for Rashford
Kilmarnock closing deal for Liverpool youngster Ramsay
Tottenham boss Postecoglou makes clear Werner stand