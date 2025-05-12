Tribal Football
Most Read
Fabregas’s Como equal Lazio 52-year Serie A record
Al-Nassr pull back contract talks with Ronaldo
Merino equals Arteta, Aubameyang and Wright's unwanted Arsenal Record
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Benito: Vinicius Jr a disgrace; take him off!

Davide Ancelotti 'almost certain' to become new Rangers manager

Alex Roberts
Davide Ancelotti 'almost certain' to become new Rangers manager
Davide Ancelotti 'almost certain' to become new Rangers managerLa Liga
Davide Ancelotti is reportedly 'almost certain' to become the next Rangers manager as he looks set to leave Real Madrid's coaching set up.

Ancelotti, 35, son of current Real Madrid boss Carlo, will likely leave the club once his father does at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Xabi Alonso looks set to become the new head honcho at the Santiago Bernabeu with the legendary Italian taking charge for the Brazil national team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Ancelotti Jr will take over at Scottish club Rangers imminently. 

Rangers have been without a permanent manger since the dismissal of Philippe Clement back in February.

Barry Ferguson has taken interim charge of the club since then, but they currently sit 17 points behind arch-rivals and champions Celtic in the Scottish Premier League.

The Rangers job would mark Ancelotti’s first managerial position after being part of his father’s coaching set up for nearly a decade. `

Mentions
Real MadridRangersAncelotti DavidePremiershipLaLiga
Related Articles
Real Madrid and Atletico fighting to sign Cristian Romero
'Painful' - Kylian Mbappe reacts to El Classico defeat
Ancelotti appointed as head coach of the Brazil national team as he leaves Real Madrid